Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4350 1st Ave South
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4350 1st Ave South
4350 1st Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4350 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Central Oak Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 bed 2 bath home for rent - 4 bed 2 bath home for rent
(RLNE5105870)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4350 1st Ave South have any available units?
4350 1st Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 4350 1st Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
4350 1st Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4350 1st Ave South pet-friendly?
No, 4350 1st Ave South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 4350 1st Ave South offer parking?
No, 4350 1st Ave South does not offer parking.
Does 4350 1st Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4350 1st Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4350 1st Ave South have a pool?
No, 4350 1st Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 4350 1st Ave South have accessible units?
No, 4350 1st Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 4350 1st Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4350 1st Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4350 1st Ave South have units with air conditioning?
No, 4350 1st Ave South does not have units with air conditioning.
