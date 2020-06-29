435 41st Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dogs allowed carpet range

St. Petersburg Home near Downtown - Property Id: 202783



This home is a hidden gem near Bahama Shores, Old Southeast, and Coquina Key. Beautiful 3 bedroom house, over-sized backyard with a privacy fence.

Easy access to highways, close to Schools, Universities, Hospitals, and all shopping conveniences. Conveniently located just south of Downtown in a quiet neighborhood. One direction it's a short walk to the Bay and the other direction it's a short walk to Munch's, Fortunato's, and Southside Coffee Brew Bar!

