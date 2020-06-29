Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
430 55th Street N
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
430 55th Street N
430 55th Street North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
430 55th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- AVAILABLE 2/3/20! CONTACT BETH AT 727-510-2121 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5522364)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 430 55th Street N have any available units?
430 55th Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 430 55th Street N currently offering any rent specials?
430 55th Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 55th Street N pet-friendly?
No, 430 55th Street N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 430 55th Street N offer parking?
No, 430 55th Street N does not offer parking.
Does 430 55th Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 55th Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 55th Street N have a pool?
No, 430 55th Street N does not have a pool.
Does 430 55th Street N have accessible units?
No, 430 55th Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 430 55th Street N have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 55th Street N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 55th Street N have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 55th Street N does not have units with air conditioning.
