430 55th Street N
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

430 55th Street N

430 55th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

430 55th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- AVAILABLE 2/3/20! CONTACT BETH AT 727-510-2121 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5522364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 55th Street N have any available units?
430 55th Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 430 55th Street N currently offering any rent specials?
430 55th Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 55th Street N pet-friendly?
No, 430 55th Street N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 430 55th Street N offer parking?
No, 430 55th Street N does not offer parking.
Does 430 55th Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 55th Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 55th Street N have a pool?
No, 430 55th Street N does not have a pool.
Does 430 55th Street N have accessible units?
No, 430 55th Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 430 55th Street N have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 55th Street N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 55th Street N have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 55th Street N does not have units with air conditioning.

