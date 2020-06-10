All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 427 28th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
427 28th Ave N
Last updated May 12 2019 at 4:05 AM

427 28th Ave N

427 28th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

427 28th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Crescent Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Price Just Reduced! It's Now $45k Below The Appraised Value (appraisal Attached), So You Can Walk Into This Home With Significant Equity From Day One! The Beautifully Updated Bungalow In The Crescent Heights Has Everything You Need To Call It "home". Located In The Highly Desirable 4th Street Corridor, It's Walking Distance From Beautiful Crescent Lake Park, And Seconds From Downtown, Where You'll Find Shopping, Dining, & Entertainment As Well! The Home Boasts 1400+ Square Feet Of Vaulted Ceilings, Recessed Lighting, Engineered Hardwood Floors, And High End Finishes. The Kitchen, Which Encompasses Exquisite Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, And A Built-in Gas Top Stove, Opens To A Large Family Room -- An Area Perfect For Entertaining Guests And Full Of Natural Light. In The Back, You'll Find Private Porch, Fenced In Back Yard, And A 1 Car Garage. If The Power Goes Out In A Storm, No Worries -- There's A Gas Powered Backup Generator To Power The Home! Gas Stove, Gorgeous Built-ins, And Too Many High End Finishes To Mention! This Property Is Not In A Flood Zone, Which Is A Rare Find This Close To The Bay! Don't Miss Out On Your Opportunity To Make This Your Home! It's A Must-see!

Listing Courtesy Of MY HOME GROUP REAL ESTATE

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 28th Ave N have any available units?
427 28th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 28th Ave N have?
Some of 427 28th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 28th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
427 28th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 28th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 28th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 427 28th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 427 28th Ave N offers parking.
Does 427 28th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 28th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 28th Ave N have a pool?
No, 427 28th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 427 28th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 427 28th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 427 28th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 28th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus