427 28th Ave N

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Price Just Reduced! It's Now $45k Below The Appraised Value (appraisal Attached), So You Can Walk Into This Home With Significant Equity From Day One! The Beautifully Updated Bungalow In The Crescent Heights Has Everything You Need To Call It "home". Located In The Highly Desirable 4th Street Corridor, It's Walking Distance From Beautiful Crescent Lake Park, And Seconds From Downtown, Where You'll Find Shopping, Dining, & Entertainment As Well! The Home Boasts 1400+ Square Feet Of Vaulted Ceilings, Recessed Lighting, Engineered Hardwood Floors, And High End Finishes. The Kitchen, Which Encompasses Exquisite Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, And A Built-in Gas Top Stove, Opens To A Large Family Room -- An Area Perfect For Entertaining Guests And Full Of Natural Light. In The Back, You'll Find Private Porch, Fenced In Back Yard, And A 1 Car Garage. If The Power Goes Out In A Storm, No Worries -- There's A Gas Powered Backup Generator To Power The Home! Gas Stove, Gorgeous Built-ins, And Too Many High End Finishes To Mention! This Property Is Not In A Flood Zone, Which Is A Rare Find This Close To The Bay! Don't Miss Out On Your Opportunity To Make This Your Home! It's A Must-see!



Listing Courtesy Of MY HOME GROUP REAL ESTATE



