Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
425 2nd Street North - 2
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:07 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
425 2nd Street North - 2
425 2nd Street North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
425 2nd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located in beautiful downtown St. Petersburg Fl.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 425 2nd Street North - 2 have any available units?
425 2nd Street North - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 425 2nd Street North - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
425 2nd Street North - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 2nd Street North - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 425 2nd Street North - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 425 2nd Street North - 2 offer parking?
No, 425 2nd Street North - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 425 2nd Street North - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 2nd Street North - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 2nd Street North - 2 have a pool?
No, 425 2nd Street North - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 425 2nd Street North - 2 have accessible units?
No, 425 2nd Street North - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 425 2nd Street North - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 2nd Street North - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 2nd Street North - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 2nd Street North - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
