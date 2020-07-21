All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4161 BEACH DRIVE SE
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

4161 BEACH DRIVE SE

4161 Beach Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4161 Beach Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Location! Parks, Beach and More! -

Large three bedroom/two bath home with attached garage. This home features a great front and back porch area, fenced in yard, central air, and much more.

(RLNE5060454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE have any available units?
4161 BEACH DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE have?
Some of 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
4161 BEACH DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE offers parking.
Does 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE have a pool?
No, 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have a pool.
Does 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus