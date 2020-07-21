Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4161 BEACH DRIVE SE
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4161 BEACH DRIVE SE
4161 Beach Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
4161 Beach Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Location! Parks, Beach and More! -
Large three bedroom/two bath home with attached garage. This home features a great front and back porch area, fenced in yard, central air, and much more.
(RLNE5060454)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE have any available units?
4161 BEACH DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE have?
Some of 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
4161 BEACH DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE offers parking.
Does 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE have a pool?
No, 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have a pool.
Does 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4161 BEACH DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
