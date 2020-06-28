4158 9TH AVENUE N

Amenities

This block-construction home located on a corner lot boasts features to include; spacious open floor plan perfect for entertaining, updated kitchen w/breakfast bar, granite counter tops w/double under-mount sink, stainless-steel appliances, resort style owner’s suite w/new custom dual vanities/dual closets/walk-in closet/jetted tub, BONUS office/den/playroom, split-bedroom concept, over sized 2-car garage w/utility room & ¼ bath, foyer entry, new carpet, fresh paint throughout, wood tile floors, fenced yard, storage shed, decorative lighting/ceiling fans, tile in wet areas, alley access, wood blinds, recessed lighting, lots of storage and more. Live central to downtown, Interstate, St. Pete Main Library, Johnson Lake Park, shopping, parks, Beaches, restaurants, malls, playground, boat ramp, museums, Tropicana Field, hospitals and schools. Start Living Today!