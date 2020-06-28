All apartments in St. Petersburg
4158 9TH AVENUE N

4158 9th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4158 9th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
This block-construction home located on a corner lot boasts features to include; spacious open floor plan perfect for entertaining, updated kitchen w/breakfast bar, granite counter tops w/double under-mount sink, stainless-steel appliances, resort style owner’s suite w/new custom dual vanities/dual closets/walk-in closet/jetted tub, BONUS office/den/playroom, split-bedroom concept, over sized 2-car garage w/utility room & ¼ bath, foyer entry, new carpet, fresh paint throughout, wood tile floors, fenced yard, storage shed, decorative lighting/ceiling fans, tile in wet areas, alley access, wood blinds, recessed lighting, lots of storage and more. Live central to downtown, Interstate, St. Pete Main Library, Johnson Lake Park, shopping, parks, Beaches, restaurants, malls, playground, boat ramp, museums, Tropicana Field, hospitals and schools. Start Living Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4158 9TH AVENUE N have any available units?
4158 9TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4158 9TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 4158 9TH AVENUE N's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4158 9TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4158 9TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4158 9TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 4158 9TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4158 9TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 4158 9TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 4158 9TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4158 9TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4158 9TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 4158 9TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 4158 9TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4158 9TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4158 9TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4158 9TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
