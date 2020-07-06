Rent Calculator
All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4152 Burlington Ave N
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:55 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4152 Burlington Ave N
4152 Burlington Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4152 Burlington Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Take a look at this clean and spacious family home! Three bedrooms and two full baths featuring tile throughout in the Historic Kenwood Area. Close to shopping and I-275.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4152 Burlington Ave N have any available units?
4152 Burlington Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 4152 Burlington Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4152 Burlington Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4152 Burlington Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4152 Burlington Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 4152 Burlington Ave N offer parking?
No, 4152 Burlington Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 4152 Burlington Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4152 Burlington Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4152 Burlington Ave N have a pool?
No, 4152 Burlington Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4152 Burlington Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4152 Burlington Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4152 Burlington Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4152 Burlington Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4152 Burlington Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4152 Burlington Ave N has units with air conditioning.
