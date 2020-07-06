4126 Whiting Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Contact Ashtin Brock 727-422-3686 Coquina Key Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Home. Tile Throughout the Open Living & Dining area with French Doors off of the Dining area which lead into the rear yard. The home has an Updated Kitchen with soft close cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, that will surely please the cook in the family. Updated Windows help keep your home quiet and utilities costs down, This home is Minutes from I-275, All of the Amenities of Downtown St. Petersburg, including Shopping, Restaurants, Museums and so much more.