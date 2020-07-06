All apartments in St. Petersburg
4126 Whiting Dr SE

4126 Whiting Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4126 Whiting Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Contact Ashtin Brock 727-422-3686 Coquina Key Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Home. Tile Throughout the Open Living & Dining area with French Doors off of the Dining area which lead into the rear yard. The home has an Updated Kitchen with soft close cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, that will surely please the cook in the family. Updated Windows help keep your home quiet and utilities costs down, This home is Minutes from I-275, All of the Amenities of Downtown St. Petersburg, including Shopping, Restaurants, Museums and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4126 Whiting Dr SE have any available units?
4126 Whiting Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4126 Whiting Dr SE have?
Some of 4126 Whiting Dr SE's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4126 Whiting Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
4126 Whiting Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 Whiting Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 4126 Whiting Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4126 Whiting Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 4126 Whiting Dr SE offers parking.
Does 4126 Whiting Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4126 Whiting Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 Whiting Dr SE have a pool?
No, 4126 Whiting Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 4126 Whiting Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 4126 Whiting Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4126 Whiting Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4126 Whiting Dr SE has units with dishwashers.

