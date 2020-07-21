All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:16 PM

4126 14TH AVENUE S

4126 14th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4126 14th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Cozy 2 bed 1 bath with large yard for outdoor activities. New vinyl floors throughout, with ceramic tile in kitchen and dining area. Washer/dryer hookup in separate utility room. Additional pet policy and fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4126 14TH AVENUE S have any available units?
4126 14TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4126 14TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 4126 14TH AVENUE S's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4126 14TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
4126 14TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 14TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4126 14TH AVENUE S is pet friendly.
Does 4126 14TH AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 4126 14TH AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 4126 14TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4126 14TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 14TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 4126 14TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 4126 14TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 4126 14TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 4126 14TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4126 14TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
