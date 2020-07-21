4126 14th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711 Childs Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bed 1 bath with large yard for outdoor activities. New vinyl floors throughout, with ceramic tile in kitchen and dining area. Washer/dryer hookup in separate utility room. Additional pet policy and fees apply.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4126 14TH AVENUE S have any available units?
4126 14TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.