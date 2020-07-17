All apartments in St. Petersburg
4112 Beach Drive Southeast
4112 Beach Drive Southeast

4112 Beach Drive Southeast · (813) 328-1898
Location

4112 Beach Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,517

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1931 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1920356

Come tour this two bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1931 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and stove, central air, ceiling fans, fireplace, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to a fenced yard, porch, deck, and water front. Minutes away from I-275. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.tampa@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 Beach Drive Southeast have any available units?
4112 Beach Drive Southeast has a unit available for $2,517 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4112 Beach Drive Southeast have?
Some of 4112 Beach Drive Southeast's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 Beach Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
4112 Beach Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 Beach Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 4112 Beach Drive Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4112 Beach Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 4112 Beach Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 4112 Beach Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 Beach Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 Beach Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 4112 Beach Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 4112 Beach Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 4112 Beach Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 Beach Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4112 Beach Drive Southeast has units with dishwashers.
