3983 Beach Drive SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3983 Beach Drive SE

3983 Beach Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3983 Beach Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,008 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

(RLNE4493371)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3983 Beach Drive SE have any available units?
3983 Beach Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3983 Beach Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
3983 Beach Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3983 Beach Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3983 Beach Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 3983 Beach Drive SE offer parking?
No, 3983 Beach Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 3983 Beach Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3983 Beach Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3983 Beach Drive SE have a pool?
Yes, 3983 Beach Drive SE has a pool.
Does 3983 Beach Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 3983 Beach Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3983 Beach Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3983 Beach Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3983 Beach Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3983 Beach Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
