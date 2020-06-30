All apartments in St. Petersburg
3947 9th Ave. S.

3947 9th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3947 9th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom House - 3947 9th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family House has Fresh paint, vinyl Flooring, Central A/C and Washer & Dryer Connections!

Schedule a showing before it's too late!

HOW CAN I SEE IT?
To see this home, Drive By First and just give Nina a call or text at (813) 419-0938 .

WHERE CAN I GET AN APPLICATION?
After driving by, contact Nina at (813) 419-0938 or nina@momentumflorida.com to schedule a showing and for the link to the application. Please read the qualifications below and do not apply if you do not qualify.

There is a $75 application fee for each adult.

WHAT MUST I BRING TO FINISH THE APPLICATION PROCESS?

1. Money Order for App Fee: $75/adult

2. Photo ID

3. A 2nd form of ID (i.e. Social Security Card)

4. Last 3 Months of Pay Stubs + any other documents proving your gross income is a minimum of $3,125****

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Used to Hold)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed/neutered. Breed restrictions apply and there is a one time pet fee.

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
Income requirements range from 2.5 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

(RLNE5174476)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3947 9th Ave. S. have any available units?
3947 9th Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3947 9th Ave. S. have?
Some of 3947 9th Ave. S.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3947 9th Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
3947 9th Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3947 9th Ave. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3947 9th Ave. S. is pet friendly.
Does 3947 9th Ave. S. offer parking?
No, 3947 9th Ave. S. does not offer parking.
Does 3947 9th Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3947 9th Ave. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3947 9th Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 3947 9th Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 3947 9th Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 3947 9th Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 3947 9th Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3947 9th Ave. S. does not have units with dishwashers.

