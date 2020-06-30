Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom House - 3947 9th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711



This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family House has Fresh paint, vinyl Flooring, Central A/C and Washer & Dryer Connections!



Schedule a showing before it's too late!



HOW CAN I SEE IT?

To see this home, Drive By First and just give Nina a call or text at (813) 419-0938 .



WHERE CAN I GET AN APPLICATION?

After driving by, contact Nina at (813) 419-0938 or nina@momentumflorida.com to schedule a showing and for the link to the application. Please read the qualifications below and do not apply if you do not qualify.



There is a $75 application fee for each adult.



WHAT MUST I BRING TO FINISH THE APPLICATION PROCESS?



1. Money Order for App Fee: $75/adult



2. Photo ID



3. A 2nd form of ID (i.e. Social Security Card)



4. Last 3 Months of Pay Stubs + any other documents proving your gross income is a minimum of $3,125****



HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?

It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!



WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?

The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.



WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?

Application Fees

Security Deposit (Used to Hold)

Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)

Any pet fees- if applicable



WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?

Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed/neutered. Breed restrictions apply and there is a one time pet fee.



WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?

You have to have good rental history

Income requirements range from 2.5 times the monthly rent

You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job

Credit and Criminal Background checks are required



