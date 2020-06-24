3936 3rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713 Central Oak Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 single family home close to downtown and beaches - Property Id: 19090
*Available to rent June 1st. Charming two bedroom home . Remodeled kitchen. Centrally located. Close to downtown and the beach. Large backyard. Solar water heater. Washer and Dryer. Dishwasher. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/19090 Property Id 19090
(RLNE4767840)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3936 3rd ave n have any available units?
3936 3rd ave n doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.