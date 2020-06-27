3936 10th Avenue North NEW

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning courtyard

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f17bdbe0ac ---- This cute and cozy home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is plenty of storage in the large laundry area. There is parking in front of the home or there is ally access to the back for some off-street parking. The yard is partially fenced and includes a storage shed. $60 application fee per adult 12 month lease Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee. Serious inquiries only. Rental requirements Stable rental history No recent evictions Stable source of income Income of 3 times the rent No recent criminal history Security deposit is equal to rent Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.