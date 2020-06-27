All apartments in St. Petersburg
3936 10th Avenue North NEW

3936 10th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3936 10th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f17bdbe0ac ---- This cute and cozy home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is plenty of storage in the large laundry area. There is parking in front of the home or there is ally access to the back for some off-street parking. The yard is partially fenced and includes a storage shed. $60 application fee per adult 12 month lease Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee. Serious inquiries only. Rental requirements Stable rental history No recent evictions Stable source of income Income of 3 times the rent No recent criminal history Security deposit is equal to rent Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3936 10th Avenue North NEW have any available units?
3936 10th Avenue North NEW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3936 10th Avenue North NEW have?
Some of 3936 10th Avenue North NEW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3936 10th Avenue North NEW currently offering any rent specials?
3936 10th Avenue North NEW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3936 10th Avenue North NEW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3936 10th Avenue North NEW is pet friendly.
Does 3936 10th Avenue North NEW offer parking?
Yes, 3936 10th Avenue North NEW offers parking.
Does 3936 10th Avenue North NEW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3936 10th Avenue North NEW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3936 10th Avenue North NEW have a pool?
No, 3936 10th Avenue North NEW does not have a pool.
Does 3936 10th Avenue North NEW have accessible units?
No, 3936 10th Avenue North NEW does not have accessible units.
Does 3936 10th Avenue North NEW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3936 10th Avenue North NEW does not have units with dishwashers.

