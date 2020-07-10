All apartments in St. Petersburg
3846 Mariner Drive - 1

3846 Mariner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3846 Mariner Drive, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
One room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3846 Mariner Drive - 1 have any available units?
3846 Mariner Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3846 Mariner Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3846 Mariner Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3846 Mariner Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3846 Mariner Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3846 Mariner Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 3846 Mariner Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3846 Mariner Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3846 Mariner Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3846 Mariner Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 3846 Mariner Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3846 Mariner Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3846 Mariner Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3846 Mariner Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3846 Mariner Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3846 Mariner Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3846 Mariner Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

