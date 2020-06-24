Amenities

3845 1/2 1st Ave South Available 04/01/19 STUDIO APARTMENT $775 per month - 3845 1/2 1st Ave S St Pete - Possible move in for April 2019! Studio apartment/efficiency will be coming available to rent for a possible move in on or around April 2019. $775 per month with a annual lease. Separate gated entry and parking, inside utility room with gas washer/dryer, gas stainless steel stove,stainless steel fridge and a microwave. Tile and laminate flooring. $50 application fee, per adult for credit and background check. Utilities not included. Security and last months rent required at $775 each. Owner maybe willing to work with the right occupant on last months rent. 1 pet allowed with separate non-refundable pet application fee,$150. Certain breed restrictions, please review our tenant requirements. Looking for credit scores above 550, nothing in collections or past due. This unit is currently TENANT occupied, please do not disturb the tenant! You are welcome to drive by only. 24 hour notice required for all viewings. Please email Roe Rentals for more information at rentals@roe-realty.com.



(RLNE2660048)