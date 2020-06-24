All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

3845 1/2 1st Ave South

3845 1/2 1st Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

3845 1/2 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Central Oak Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3845 1/2 1st Ave South Available 04/01/19 STUDIO APARTMENT $775 per month - 3845 1/2 1st Ave S St Pete - Possible move in for April 2019! Studio apartment/efficiency will be coming available to rent for a possible move in on or around April 2019. $775 per month with a annual lease. Separate gated entry and parking, inside utility room with gas washer/dryer, gas stainless steel stove,stainless steel fridge and a microwave. Tile and laminate flooring. $50 application fee, per adult for credit and background check. Utilities not included. Security and last months rent required at $775 each. Owner maybe willing to work with the right occupant on last months rent. 1 pet allowed with separate non-refundable pet application fee,$150. Certain breed restrictions, please review our tenant requirements. Looking for credit scores above 550, nothing in collections or past due. This unit is currently TENANT occupied, please do not disturb the tenant! You are welcome to drive by only. 24 hour notice required for all viewings. Please email Roe Rentals for more information at rentals@roe-realty.com.

(RLNE2660048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3845 1/2 1st Ave South have any available units?
3845 1/2 1st Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3845 1/2 1st Ave South have?
Some of 3845 1/2 1st Ave South's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3845 1/2 1st Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
3845 1/2 1st Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 1/2 1st Ave South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3845 1/2 1st Ave South is pet friendly.
Does 3845 1/2 1st Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 3845 1/2 1st Ave South offers parking.
Does 3845 1/2 1st Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3845 1/2 1st Ave South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 1/2 1st Ave South have a pool?
No, 3845 1/2 1st Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 3845 1/2 1st Ave South have accessible units?
No, 3845 1/2 1st Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 1/2 1st Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3845 1/2 1st Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
