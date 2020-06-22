Rent Calculator
Home
St. Petersburg, FL
3731 Cherry St NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3731 Cherry St NE
3731 Cherry Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3731 Cherry Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Old Northeast
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
bright, updated, pet friendly, great neighborhood, new A/C, tremendous storage in garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3731 Cherry St NE have any available units?
3731 Cherry St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3731 Cherry St NE have?
Some of 3731 Cherry St NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3731 Cherry St NE currently offering any rent specials?
3731 Cherry St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3731 Cherry St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3731 Cherry St NE is pet friendly.
Does 3731 Cherry St NE offer parking?
Yes, 3731 Cherry St NE does offer parking.
Does 3731 Cherry St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3731 Cherry St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3731 Cherry St NE have a pool?
No, 3731 Cherry St NE does not have a pool.
Does 3731 Cherry St NE have accessible units?
No, 3731 Cherry St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3731 Cherry St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3731 Cherry St NE has units with dishwashers.
