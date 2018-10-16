3722 TIFTON STREET N

3722 Tifton Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713 Disston Heights
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 1 bath 1 car carport with utility (washer and dryer hookup). No Smoking. Close to bus line and Disston shopping center. 1st, last and $1000 security required. $300 nonrefundable pet fee. $50 application fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
