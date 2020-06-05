Amenities
3715 14th St N Available 06/19/20 Cute 1/1 house for rent in St. Petersburg! - ***AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS AFTER 6/18**** 1 bedroom, 1 bath house in Magnolia Heights. Updated historic home, fresh interior and exterior paint, and a fenced yard. Close to great local amenities that St. Petersburg has to offer!
Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount
No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs
If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.
If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.
Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.
To schedule a showing,
Please call 813-321-0166
