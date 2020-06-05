All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3715 14th St N

3715 14th Street North · (813) 321-0166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3715 14th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Magnolia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3715 14th St N · Avail. Jun 19

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 556 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
3715 14th St N Available 06/19/20 Cute 1/1 house for rent in St. Petersburg! - ***AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS AFTER 6/18**** 1 bedroom, 1 bath house in Magnolia Heights. Updated historic home, fresh interior and exterior paint, and a fenced yard. Close to great local amenities that St. Petersburg has to offer!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing,
Please call 813-321-0166

(RLNE4850014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 14th St N have any available units?
3715 14th St N has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3715 14th St N currently offering any rent specials?
3715 14th St N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 14th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3715 14th St N is pet friendly.
Does 3715 14th St N offer parking?
No, 3715 14th St N does not offer parking.
Does 3715 14th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 14th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 14th St N have a pool?
No, 3715 14th St N does not have a pool.
Does 3715 14th St N have accessible units?
Yes, 3715 14th St N has accessible units.
Does 3715 14th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 14th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3715 14th St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3715 14th St N does not have units with air conditioning.
