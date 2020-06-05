Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated accessible

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

3715 14th St N Available 06/19/20 Cute 1/1 house for rent in St. Petersburg! - ***AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS AFTER 6/18**** 1 bedroom, 1 bath house in Magnolia Heights. Updated historic home, fresh interior and exterior paint, and a fenced yard. Close to great local amenities that St. Petersburg has to offer!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing,

Please call 813-321-0166



(RLNE4850014)