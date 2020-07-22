All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

3708 16TH AVENUE S

3708 16th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3708 16th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Nicely updated 1930 style bungalow. Full yard with alley access. Driveway parking in front. Separate dining area off living room. Large utility area with washer & dryer hookups (w/d not warranted). You will enjoy the large yard and the easy access to down town St Petersburg or Gulfport. Section 8 vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 16TH AVENUE S have any available units?
3708 16TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 16TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 3708 16TH AVENUE S's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 16TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
3708 16TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 16TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 3708 16TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3708 16TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 3708 16TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 3708 16TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 16TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 16TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 3708 16TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 3708 16TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 3708 16TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 16TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3708 16TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
