3708 16TH AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Nicely updated 1930 style bungalow. Full yard with alley access. Driveway parking in front. Separate dining area off living room. Large utility area with washer & dryer hookups (w/d not warranted). You will enjoy the large yard and the easy access to down town St Petersburg or Gulfport. Section 8 vouchers accepted.