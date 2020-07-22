3708 16TH AVENUE S

3708 16th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711 Childs Park
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Nicely updated 1930 style bungalow. Full yard with alley access. Driveway parking in front. Separate dining area off living room. Large utility area with washer & dryer hookups (w/d not warranted). You will enjoy the large yard and the easy access to down town St Petersburg or Gulfport. Section 8 vouchers accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
