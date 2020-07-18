3700 Haines Rd N, A 16, Allendale Arms Condo

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Base Rent: $1095

Utility (Water, sewer, trash): $25.00 (Per person*)

Parking: $25.00 (Per person*)

Total Rent: $1145.00 Per Month*.



• Living Area: 700 sqft



• Bedrooms:1

• Baths: 1



• Cooling: Mini Split

• Heating: Electric



• Appliances included:

• Garbage Disposal

• Range / Oven,

• Refrigerator

-Microwave



• Flooring: Tile



This unit has Tile installed throughout the apartment as well as in the Bathroom. Newly installed Tall 42" Kitchen Cabinets with Raised Wood Panel Doors and Granite Counter Tops and matching Bathroom Vanity and Granite Top with all new Bathroom & Kitchen Fixtures installed. Newly Installed High Energy Efficient Mini Split A/C's. Freshly painted with great neutral colors.



You can go to

https://ffhc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

to see a list of all our current units available throughout Florida, including furnished apartments in the same building

The entire building has undergone renovations. It was freshly painted, the parking lot was re-asphalted and new parking bumpers were installed. Landscaping restoration is complete and looks amazing! Check out our gardens with fountains. The complex has an onsite laundry and carport parking reserved for tenants. All units available have new tile, premium wood cabinets, granite countertops, high-end appliances and new AC's!!