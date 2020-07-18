All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

3700 Haines Rd N, A 16, Allendale Arms Condo

3700 Haines Road North · (305) 904-9522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3700 Haines Road North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Magnolia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,099

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Base Rent: $1095
Utility (Water, sewer, trash): $25.00 (Per person*)
Parking: $25.00 (Per person*)
Total Rent: $1145.00 Per Month*.

• Living Area: 700 sqft

• Bedrooms:1
• Baths: 1

• Cooling: Mini Split
• Heating: Electric

• Appliances included:
• Garbage Disposal
• Range / Oven,
• Refrigerator
-Microwave

• Flooring: Tile

This unit has Tile installed throughout the apartment as well as in the Bathroom. Newly installed Tall 42" Kitchen Cabinets with Raised Wood Panel Doors and Granite Counter Tops and matching Bathroom Vanity and Granite Top with all new Bathroom & Kitchen Fixtures installed. Newly Installed High Energy Efficient Mini Split A/C's. Freshly painted with great neutral colors.

You can go to
https://ffhc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals
to see a list of all our current units available throughout Florida, including furnished apartments in the same building
The entire building has undergone renovations. It was freshly painted, the parking lot was re-asphalted and new parking bumpers were installed. Landscaping restoration is complete and looks amazing! Check out our gardens with fountains. The complex has an onsite laundry and carport parking reserved for tenants. All units available have new tile, premium wood cabinets, granite countertops, high-end appliances and new AC's!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

