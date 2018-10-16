All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3637 TIFTON STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3637 TIFTON STREET N
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:34 PM

3637 TIFTON STREET N

3637 Tifton Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3637 Tifton Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bungalow Beauty! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Fantastic screened porch. 1 car garage with opener. Hardwood Floors. Central Heat and Air. Private fenced yard. Small pet negotiable with $300 pet fee. $1200 month. $1000 security deposit. $50 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3637 TIFTON STREET N have any available units?
3637 TIFTON STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3637 TIFTON STREET N have?
Some of 3637 TIFTON STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3637 TIFTON STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3637 TIFTON STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3637 TIFTON STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3637 TIFTON STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 3637 TIFTON STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3637 TIFTON STREET N offers parking.
Does 3637 TIFTON STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3637 TIFTON STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3637 TIFTON STREET N have a pool?
No, 3637 TIFTON STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3637 TIFTON STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3637 TIFTON STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3637 TIFTON STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3637 TIFTON STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus