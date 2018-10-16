3637 TIFTON STREET N

3637 Tifton Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713 Disston Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bungalow Beauty! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Fantastic screened porch. 1 car garage with opener. Hardwood Floors. Central Heat and Air. Private fenced yard. Small pet negotiable with $300 pet fee. $1200 month. $1000 security deposit. $50 application fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
