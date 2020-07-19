3625 6th St S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Water Views in this Vintage 2/1.5 townhome style living!!Just across the street from Big Bayou in St Petersburg, go for a walk along the boardwalk. Immediately upon entering the home you are greeted with a large living room! The kitchen is on your right on this first floor beauty. Large and spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor. Shared bathroom with an oversized bear claw tub meant to soak away the days worries away. Built in linen closets are available for additional storage on the second floor. This is true convenience living with all utilities being included in the lease with some exceptions. Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage, Lawn Included!! Electric is covered up to $125 per month, anything over this is tenant expense. Water is covered up to $50 a month anything over this is tenant expense. Phone or internet is not provided, tenant can retain these services at their own cost. Easy commute to anywhere in the St. Petersburg area and close to public transportation. Available Now!!!



