Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3625 6th St S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3625 6th St S

3625 6th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

3625 6th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lakewood Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/17bb135005 ----
Water Views in this Vintage 2/1.5 townhome style living!!Just across the street from Big Bayou in St Petersburg, go for a walk along the boardwalk. Immediately upon entering the home you are greeted with a large living room! The kitchen is on your right on this first floor beauty. Large and spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor. Shared bathroom with an oversized bear claw tub meant to soak away the days worries away. Built in linen closets are available for additional storage on the second floor. This is true convenience living with all utilities being included in the lease with some exceptions. Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage, Lawn Included!! Electric is covered up to $125 per month, anything over this is tenant expense. Water is covered up to $50 a month anything over this is tenant expense. Phone or internet is not provided, tenant can retain these services at their own cost. Easy commute to anywhere in the St. Petersburg area and close to public transportation. Available Now!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 6th St S have any available units?
3625 6th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3625 6th St S have?
Some of 3625 6th St S's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 6th St S currently offering any rent specials?
3625 6th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 6th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3625 6th St S is pet friendly.
Does 3625 6th St S offer parking?
No, 3625 6th St S does not offer parking.
Does 3625 6th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 6th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 6th St S have a pool?
No, 3625 6th St S does not have a pool.
Does 3625 6th St S have accessible units?
No, 3625 6th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 6th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 6th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
