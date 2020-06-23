3619 Overlook Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703 Shore Acres
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Robyn Guy-Danner 727-463-7353 Move in Ready House has been totally painted inside and out, new roof, newer AC, Tile and carpet in bedrooms, fans in all rooms,Family room. Huge backyard partial fenced in, Carport with laundry room attached.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3619 Overlook Dr NE have any available units?
3619 Overlook Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.