All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
3615 35TH STREET N
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM
1 of 5
3615 35TH STREET N
3615 35th Street North
·
No Longer Available
St. Petersburg
Location
3615 35th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex is centrally located with backyard and close to all area shopping, schools and roadways
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3615 35TH STREET N have any available units?
3615 35TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 3615 35TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3615 35TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 35TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 3615 35TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 3615 35TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3615 35TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 3615 35TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3615 35TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 35TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3615 35TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3615 35TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3615 35TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 35TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 35TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3615 35TH STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3615 35TH STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
