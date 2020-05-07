3548 Manatee Drive Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Beautiful updated four bedroom two bathroom house with one car garage. - This charming one story ranch style home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths & is located on St. Petersburg's friendly island, Coquina Key. You will find not only is the house spacious but so is the covered patio with built in bar which is great for entertaining. But maybe you don't want to stay home and entertain this house is about 4 miles to the popular downtown St. Petersburg which has great waterfronts, boutiques, restaurants, shops and parks. The exterior of this home exudes Florida living and stability. Upon approaching you will notice the bright colors, beautiful landscaping and curb appeal. Leading you to this concrete block construction home, with energy efficient windows, and a one car garage. The master bedroom has lots of natural lighting and an ensuite bathroom. The kitchen is updated with modern cabinets and updated stainless steel appliance. You will enjoy the open concept, as the eat-in kitchen also opens up into the living room and is right off of the family room area. Along with plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen you also have a large island that triples as a kitchen table, and more storage. The living room flows right into your family room, which looks out into the back yard. There you will find a nice covered brick patio with ceiling fans and outdoor lighting. There is also a nice size storage shed for your lawn equipment or small workshop. This home is close to Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, St. Petersburg Country Club golf course, downtown, hospitals, schools, public boat ramps, and the interstate. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished.



(RLNE4527580)