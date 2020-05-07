All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

3548 Manatee Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
Beautiful updated four bedroom two bathroom house with one car garage. - This charming one story ranch style home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths & is located on St. Petersburg's friendly island, Coquina Key. You will find not only is the house spacious but so is the covered patio with built in bar which is great for entertaining. But maybe you don't want to stay home and entertain this house is about 4 miles to the popular downtown St. Petersburg which has great waterfronts, boutiques, restaurants, shops and parks. The exterior of this home exudes Florida living and stability. Upon approaching you will notice the bright colors, beautiful landscaping and curb appeal. Leading you to this concrete block construction home, with energy efficient windows, and a one car garage. The master bedroom has lots of natural lighting and an ensuite bathroom. The kitchen is updated with modern cabinets and updated stainless steel appliance. You will enjoy the open concept, as the eat-in kitchen also opens up into the living room and is right off of the family room area. Along with plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen you also have a large island that triples as a kitchen table, and more storage. The living room flows right into your family room, which looks out into the back yard. There you will find a nice covered brick patio with ceiling fans and outdoor lighting. There is also a nice size storage shed for your lawn equipment or small workshop. This home is close to Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, St. Petersburg Country Club golf course, downtown, hospitals, schools, public boat ramps, and the interstate. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished.

(RLNE4527580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3548 Manatee Drive Southeast have any available units?
3548 Manatee Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3548 Manatee Drive Southeast have?
Some of 3548 Manatee Drive Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3548 Manatee Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
3548 Manatee Drive Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3548 Manatee Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 3548 Manatee Drive Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3548 Manatee Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 3548 Manatee Drive Southeast does offer parking.
Does 3548 Manatee Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3548 Manatee Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3548 Manatee Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 3548 Manatee Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 3548 Manatee Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 3548 Manatee Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3548 Manatee Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3548 Manatee Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
