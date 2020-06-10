3546 37TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home is Located on 37th St N, Just Three Blocks Off of 38th Ave N - Convenient Location to I-275 for Commuters! This Corner Lot Home has a Lovely Shady Oak Tree. The Floors are the Newer Style Plank Tile Through Out! Kitchen has Glass Top Range, Refrigerator, Double Sinks Under the Window, and Lots of Cabinets for Storage. Dining Room Area with Ceiling Fan and Views Out the Sliding Glass Doors to the Back Yard. Ceiling Fans in Both Bedrooms. One Car Garage with Remote and Shelving Units. Washer & Dryer are “As Is” Condition. Fenced Back Yard and Storage Shed. Okay for Small or Medium Pet with Non-Refundable $350 Pet Fee and Pet Application.