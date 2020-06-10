All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3546 37TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3546 37TH STREET N
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:04 PM

3546 37TH STREET N

3546 37th Street North · (727) 345-6006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3546 37th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is Located on 37th St N, Just Three Blocks Off of 38th Ave N - Convenient Location to I-275 for Commuters! This Corner Lot Home has a Lovely Shady Oak Tree. The Floors are the Newer Style Plank Tile Through Out! Kitchen has Glass Top Range, Refrigerator, Double Sinks Under the Window, and Lots of Cabinets for Storage. Dining Room Area with Ceiling Fan and Views Out the Sliding Glass Doors to the Back Yard. Ceiling Fans in Both Bedrooms. One Car Garage with Remote and Shelving Units. Washer & Dryer are “As Is” Condition. Fenced Back Yard and Storage Shed. Okay for Small or Medium Pet with Non-Refundable $350 Pet Fee and Pet Application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3546 37TH STREET N have any available units?
3546 37TH STREET N has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3546 37TH STREET N have?
Some of 3546 37TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3546 37TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3546 37TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3546 37TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3546 37TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 3546 37TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3546 37TH STREET N does offer parking.
Does 3546 37TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3546 37TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3546 37TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3546 37TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3546 37TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3546 37TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3546 37TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3546 37TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3546 37TH STREET N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity