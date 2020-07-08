All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 1 2020 at 6:54 PM

3530 22nd Ave S

3530 22nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3530 22nd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Bayview

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an updated kitchen with new paint and new flooring. Kitchen has laundry closet and large master bedroom has a flex space with it own entrance. Backyard is partially fenced with large secured storage space and additional shed.

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee. No large dogs allowed.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 22nd Ave S have any available units?
3530 22nd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3530 22nd Ave S have?
Some of 3530 22nd Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 22nd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3530 22nd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 22nd Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3530 22nd Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3530 22nd Ave S offer parking?
No, 3530 22nd Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 3530 22nd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 22nd Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 22nd Ave S have a pool?
No, 3530 22nd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3530 22nd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3530 22nd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 22nd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3530 22nd Ave S has units with dishwashers.

