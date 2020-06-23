All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:21 AM

3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N

3513 Burlington Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3513 Burlington Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lots of updates! Beautiful bright and spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath block home with fenced back yard and alley access. Fresh paint throughout and easy to maintain terrazzo floors. Updated interior doors and windows. Inside laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have any available units?
3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have?
Some of 3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus