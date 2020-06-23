3513 Burlington Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713 Central Oak Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lots of updates! Beautiful bright and spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath block home with fenced back yard and alley access. Fresh paint throughout and easy to maintain terrazzo floors. Updated interior doors and windows. Inside laundry room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have any available units?
3513 BURLINGTON AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.