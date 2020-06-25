Ready to move in. Totally painted inside and out. Jungle Terrace desired area. Close to Walter Fuller Park and rec centre. New fence with gates for side to secure boat or RV. A School district. Close to Bay Pines VA centre. Won't last call today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3510 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE N have any available units?
3510 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.