351 48TH AVENUE N.

North St Petersburg, 3 bedroom home, large yard with large storage not attached size of a one car garage but not used as an auto garage. Fully fenced, deck off entire back of home with and small are covered. Great location easy access to Tampa I 275 or downtown St Petersburg.New carpet in bedrooms. New kitchen sink and all new faucets. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard. 'first last and security, last may be split into three or four payments. Call to view. Background check $50 per on all residents 18 and older. Washer/Dryer hookup.