All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3468 17th Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3468 17th Avenue South
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:50 PM

3468 17th Avenue South

3468 17th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3468 17th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3468 17th Avenue South have any available units?
3468 17th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3468 17th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3468 17th Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3468 17th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3468 17th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3468 17th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 3468 17th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 3468 17th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3468 17th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3468 17th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3468 17th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3468 17th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3468 17th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3468 17th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3468 17th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3468 17th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 3468 17th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus