Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3450 Burlington Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
3450 Burlington Ave N
3450 Burlington Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3450 Burlington Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
St. Pete 3 Bed 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car garage in the heart of desirable St. Petersburg FL
(RLNE4666327)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3450 Burlington Ave N have any available units?
3450 Burlington Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 3450 Burlington Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3450 Burlington Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3450 Burlington Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3450 Burlington Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3450 Burlington Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3450 Burlington Ave N offers parking.
Does 3450 Burlington Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3450 Burlington Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3450 Burlington Ave N have a pool?
No, 3450 Burlington Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3450 Burlington Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3450 Burlington Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3450 Burlington Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3450 Burlington Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3450 Burlington Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3450 Burlington Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
