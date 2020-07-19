Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3434 3rd Avenue South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3434 3rd Avenue South
3434 3rd Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
St. Petersburg
Location
3434 3rd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Central Oak Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $675, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3434 3rd Avenue South have any available units?
3434 3rd Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 3434 3rd Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3434 3rd Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3434 3rd Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3434 3rd Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3434 3rd Avenue South offer parking?
No, 3434 3rd Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 3434 3rd Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3434 3rd Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3434 3rd Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3434 3rd Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3434 3rd Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3434 3rd Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3434 3rd Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3434 3rd Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3434 3rd Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 3434 3rd Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
