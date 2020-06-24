All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

3417 4th ave S

3417 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3417 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Central Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Spacious 2bdrm/1bath home with detached garage** Section 8 OK ** Ready Now - 3147 4th Ave S, St Petersburg
$1,095.00/month
$1,095.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee

Cute 2bdrm/1bath House
Large enclosed front porch
Spacious Living Room
Separate fenced yard
Detached garage
Plenty of parking

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:

?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First & deposit (unless section 8), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE4730612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 4th ave S have any available units?
3417 4th ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3417 4th ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3417 4th ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 4th ave S pet-friendly?
No, 3417 4th ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3417 4th ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3417 4th ave S offers parking.
Does 3417 4th ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 4th ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 4th ave S have a pool?
No, 3417 4th ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3417 4th ave S have accessible units?
No, 3417 4th ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 4th ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3417 4th ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3417 4th ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3417 4th ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
