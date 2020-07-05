Rent Calculator
3316 19th Ave. S.
3316 19th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3316 19th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3316 19th Ave. S. have any available units?
3316 19th Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 3316 19th Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
3316 19th Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 19th Ave. S. pet-friendly?
No, 3316 19th Ave. S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 3316 19th Ave. S. offer parking?
No, 3316 19th Ave. S. does not offer parking.
Does 3316 19th Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 19th Ave. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 19th Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 3316 19th Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 3316 19th Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 3316 19th Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 19th Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 19th Ave. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3316 19th Ave. S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3316 19th Ave. S. does not have units with air conditioning.
