Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3300 OAK STREET NE

3300 Oak Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3300 Oak Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
COMPLETELY RENOVATED AND READY FOR LEASE ON COFFEE POT BAYOU. 2/2 WITH INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM. 2 PARKING SPACES AND ENJOY THE GROUNDS OF THE MASONIC HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 OAK STREET NE have any available units?
3300 OAK STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 OAK STREET NE have?
Some of 3300 OAK STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 OAK STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
3300 OAK STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 OAK STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 3300 OAK STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3300 OAK STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 3300 OAK STREET NE does offer parking.
Does 3300 OAK STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 OAK STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 OAK STREET NE have a pool?
No, 3300 OAK STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 3300 OAK STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 3300 OAK STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 OAK STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 OAK STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
