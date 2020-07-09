All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
3300 26TH STREET N
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

3300 26TH STREET N

3300 26th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3300 26th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
MOVE-IN READY, 2 BED 1 & 1/2 BATH HOME FOR RENT. This family home has been recently renovated and is situated in St. Petersburg with easy access to downtown, shopping, Gulf Beaches. Updated Shaker kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, bathroom tile and vanities. Separate area for dining and breakfast bar seating. Ceramic tile & laminate flooring throughout. Screened lanai with large sized partial fenced yard, storage shed, new A/C and water heater. 1st, Last & Security is all thats needed to rent this wonderful family home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 26TH STREET N have any available units?
3300 26TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 26TH STREET N have?
Some of 3300 26TH STREET N's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 26TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3300 26TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 26TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 3300 26TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3300 26TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 3300 26TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 3300 26TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 26TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 26TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3300 26TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3300 26TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3300 26TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 26TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 26TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.

