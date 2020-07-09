3300 26TH STREET N

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

MOVE-IN READY, 2 BED 1 & 1/2 BATH HOME FOR RENT. This family home has been recently renovated and is situated in St. Petersburg with easy access to downtown, shopping, Gulf Beaches. Updated Shaker kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, bathroom tile and vanities. Separate area for dining and breakfast bar seating. Ceramic tile & laminate flooring throughout. Screened lanai with large sized partial fenced yard, storage shed, new A/C and water heater. 1st, Last & Security is all thats needed to rent this wonderful family home!