326 21ST AVENUE S

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bath cottage style apartment available in Old Southeast! This unit features fresh paint and updated flooring throughout, an updated kitchen with new shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The master bedroom is very spacious with TWO huge walk-in closets and an en-suite bathroom. This unit has its own washer and dryer hookups and a private patio. This unit is located one mile from downtown St. Pete and is close to plenty of shopping, dining and public transportation. Water INCLUDED!!! Opportunity to also rent a garage!