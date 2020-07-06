All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:34 PM

326 21ST AVENUE S

326 21st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

326 21st Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Old Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bath cottage style apartment available in Old Southeast! This unit features fresh paint and updated flooring throughout, an updated kitchen with new shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The master bedroom is very spacious with TWO huge walk-in closets and an en-suite bathroom. This unit has its own washer and dryer hookups and a private patio. This unit is located one mile from downtown St. Pete and is close to plenty of shopping, dining and public transportation. Water INCLUDED!!! Opportunity to also rent a garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 21ST AVENUE S have any available units?
326 21ST AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 21ST AVENUE S have?
Some of 326 21ST AVENUE S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 21ST AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
326 21ST AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 21ST AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 326 21ST AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 326 21ST AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 326 21ST AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 326 21ST AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 21ST AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 21ST AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 326 21ST AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 326 21ST AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 326 21ST AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 326 21ST AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 21ST AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.

