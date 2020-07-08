Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage in North St Pete. Unit has a large living room and a large fenced yard. Property is located in close proximity to I-275, downtown St Pete, shopping and restaurants. This is a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3235 QUEEN STREET N have any available units?
3235 QUEEN STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time.