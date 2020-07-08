All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3235 QUEEN STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3235 QUEEN STREET N
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:51 PM

3235 QUEEN STREET N

3235 Queen Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3235 Queen Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage in North St Pete. Unit has a large living room and a large fenced yard. Property is located in close proximity to I-275, downtown St Pete, shopping and restaurants. This is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 QUEEN STREET N have any available units?
3235 QUEEN STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3235 QUEEN STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3235 QUEEN STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 QUEEN STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 3235 QUEEN STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3235 QUEEN STREET N offer parking?
No, 3235 QUEEN STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 3235 QUEEN STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3235 QUEEN STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 QUEEN STREET N have a pool?
No, 3235 QUEEN STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3235 QUEEN STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3235 QUEEN STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 QUEEN STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3235 QUEEN STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3235 QUEEN STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3235 QUEEN STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus