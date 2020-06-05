All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3211 29th ST N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3211 29th ST N
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

3211 29th ST N

3211 29th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3211 29th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
2/1 Single Family Home in St. Petersburg - This adorably cozy 2/1 home. Features sun-room and specious backyard. Driveway can facilitate 2 cars. Terrazzo floors through, freshly painted inside and out. Washer & Dryer hookups are located on the property.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult,
Pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets, No Aggressive Breed Dogs)
Administration Fee: $125
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount.

No Evictions,
No landlord collections,
No utility collections
Within last 5 years

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE5496443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 29th ST N have any available units?
3211 29th ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3211 29th ST N have?
Some of 3211 29th ST N's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 29th ST N currently offering any rent specials?
3211 29th ST N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 29th ST N pet-friendly?
No, 3211 29th ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3211 29th ST N offer parking?
No, 3211 29th ST N does not offer parking.
Does 3211 29th ST N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 29th ST N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 29th ST N have a pool?
No, 3211 29th ST N does not have a pool.
Does 3211 29th ST N have accessible units?
Yes, 3211 29th ST N has accessible units.
Does 3211 29th ST N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3211 29th ST N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus