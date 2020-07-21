All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3198 NAUTICAL PLACE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3198 NAUTICAL PLACE S
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

3198 NAUTICAL PLACE S

3198 Nautical Pl S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Greater Pinellas Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3198 Nautical Pl S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Feel like you are on vacation all year long! Great updates to this 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse condo with a living dining combo. New porcelain tiles throughout New frames, tracks and screens for all 4 sets of sliders, new baseboards, electrical switches, vent covers and more. The kitchen has wood cabinets with stone backsplash and space for a table. Laundry is in a separate room. Great amenities at Suntex Marina; after a dip in the pool catch your dinner or simply relax on the fishing dock enjoying close up views of sea life and the Skyway Bridge. Enjoy the clubroom, walking, jogging or biking on the nearby 6 mile trail leading to a fishing area beneath the Skyway Bridge. Park two cars in your own private garage. Plenty of storage here in your garage. You will not want to leave home but when you do, the Interstate I-275 access is less than a mile away. Commuting to most everywhere is fast. Do not wait, make an appointment to see this beautiful townhouse now!

Tenant Pays Electricity. Owner Pays HOA Fees which include water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3198 NAUTICAL PLACE S have any available units?
3198 NAUTICAL PLACE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3198 NAUTICAL PLACE S currently offering any rent specials?
3198 NAUTICAL PLACE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3198 NAUTICAL PLACE S pet-friendly?
No, 3198 NAUTICAL PLACE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3198 NAUTICAL PLACE S offer parking?
Yes, 3198 NAUTICAL PLACE S offers parking.
Does 3198 NAUTICAL PLACE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3198 NAUTICAL PLACE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3198 NAUTICAL PLACE S have a pool?
Yes, 3198 NAUTICAL PLACE S has a pool.
Does 3198 NAUTICAL PLACE S have accessible units?
No, 3198 NAUTICAL PLACE S does not have accessible units.
Does 3198 NAUTICAL PLACE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3198 NAUTICAL PLACE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3198 NAUTICAL PLACE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3198 NAUTICAL PLACE S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus