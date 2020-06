Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan carpet

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for rent - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath SFH in a great location, local to the N.E. St. Pete area and easy acces to I-275. This home has brand new carpet in Bedrooms, ceramic tile in living areas, new vinyl flooring in Master Bedroom and new blinds in all windows. Newly painted inside and pressure washed on the outside. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Laundry unit inside with hookups. This house has an open floor plan with French doors on fron and rear of the house that opens to spacious patios.



(RLNE4659516)