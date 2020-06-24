3120 29th Ave N 101

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking guest parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Spacious 2bdrm/1bath Condo ** $1,050.00** READY NOW *****FREE 50 inch Flat Screen TV*****(ask if you qualify) - *****FREE 50 inch Flat Screen TV*****(ask if you qualify)



3129 29th Ave N, #101, St Petersburg

$1,050.00/month

$1,050.00/Security Deposit

$25.00 Application fee + $75 HOA App Fee

**NO SECTION 8**



Cute 2bdrm/1bath Condo

Spacious corner unit

Large living room

Separate Patio with sliders

Assigned & guest parking



Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate



Rental requirements:



?Stable rental history

?No recent evictions

?Stable source of income

??NO Section 8

?Income of 3 times the rent

?Rental history together (if unmarried)

?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)

?Active checking account

?No recent criminal history

?App fee $25/per adult + $75 HOA App Fee/per household

?Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs:

First & deposit, if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.



*****FREE 50 inch Flat Screen TV *****(ask if you qualify)



Pet policy:

Up to two pets allowed per home (16lb weight limit) at owners discretion based on temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation.



Easy Qualify

Several homes available

Serious inquiries only.

Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262



*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***



(RLNE4717202)