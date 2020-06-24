All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3120 29th Ave N 101
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

3120 29th Ave N 101

3120 29th Ave N # 101 · No Longer Available
Location

3120 29th Ave N # 101, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Ponce de Leon

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Spacious 2bdrm/1bath Condo ** $1,050.00** READY NOW *****FREE 50 inch Flat Screen TV*****(ask if you qualify) - *****FREE 50 inch Flat Screen TV*****(ask if you qualify)

3129 29th Ave N, #101, St Petersburg
$1,050.00/month
$1,050.00/Security Deposit
$25.00 Application fee + $75 HOA App Fee
**NO SECTION 8**

Cute 2bdrm/1bath Condo
Spacious corner unit
Large living room
Separate Patio with sliders
Assigned & guest parking

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:

?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Stable source of income
??NO Section 8
?Income of 3 times the rent
?Rental history together (if unmarried)
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?No recent criminal history
?App fee $25/per adult + $75 HOA App Fee/per household
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First & deposit, if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

*****FREE 50 inch Flat Screen TV *****(ask if you qualify)

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home (16lb weight limit) at owners discretion based on temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation.

Easy Qualify
Several homes available
Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE4717202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 29th Ave N 101 have any available units?
3120 29th Ave N 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 29th Ave N 101 have?
Some of 3120 29th Ave N 101's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 29th Ave N 101 currently offering any rent specials?
3120 29th Ave N 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 29th Ave N 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3120 29th Ave N 101 is pet friendly.
Does 3120 29th Ave N 101 offer parking?
Yes, 3120 29th Ave N 101 offers parking.
Does 3120 29th Ave N 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 29th Ave N 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 29th Ave N 101 have a pool?
No, 3120 29th Ave N 101 does not have a pool.
Does 3120 29th Ave N 101 have accessible units?
No, 3120 29th Ave N 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 29th Ave N 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 29th Ave N 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
