3104 14TH STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great location in central St Pete, close to shopping and Downtown. Clean & well maintained home offering hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, split floorplan - all bedrooms separated from each other - and a large paver patio with big fenced backyard. Formal living room & separate formal dining room open to the galley kitchen with large walk in pantry and indoor utility. Private master suite with sitting room and walk in custom closets. Bathroom has double vanity, walk in shower and a door to the patio. Shed storage and offstreet parking. Washer, dryer included. Lawn maintenance included.