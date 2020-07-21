All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

3042 Emerson Ave S

3042 Emerson Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3042 Emerson Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Kenwood

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2bdrm/1bath home with large carport & shed $995.00 ** Section 8 OK ** Ready Now - 3042 Emerson Ave S, St Petersburg
$995.00/month
$995.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee

Cute 2bdrm/1bath Home
Spacious Living Room
Fenced back yard
Carport
Storage Shed
Plenty of parking

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First, last & deposit (unless section 8), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Easy Qualify
Several homes available
Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE4020685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3042 Emerson Ave S have any available units?
3042 Emerson Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3042 Emerson Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3042 Emerson Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3042 Emerson Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3042 Emerson Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3042 Emerson Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3042 Emerson Ave S offers parking.
Does 3042 Emerson Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3042 Emerson Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3042 Emerson Ave S have a pool?
No, 3042 Emerson Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3042 Emerson Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3042 Emerson Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3042 Emerson Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3042 Emerson Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3042 Emerson Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3042 Emerson Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
