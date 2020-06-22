All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3029 Union Street North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3029 Union Street North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3029 Union Street North

3029 20th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3029 20th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled From A To Z Its All Brand New.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 Union Street North have any available units?
3029 Union Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3029 Union Street North currently offering any rent specials?
3029 Union Street North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 Union Street North pet-friendly?
No, 3029 Union Street North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3029 Union Street North offer parking?
No, 3029 Union Street North does not offer parking.
Does 3029 Union Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3029 Union Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 Union Street North have a pool?
No, 3029 Union Street North does not have a pool.
Does 3029 Union Street North have accessible units?
No, 3029 Union Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 Union Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3029 Union Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3029 Union Street North have units with air conditioning?
No, 3029 Union Street North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus