St. Petersburg, FL
3029 Union Street North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
3029 Union Street North
3029 20th Street North
·
No Longer Available
Location
3029 20th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled From A To Z Its All Brand New.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3029 Union Street North have any available units?
3029 Union Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 3029 Union Street North currently offering any rent specials?
3029 Union Street North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 Union Street North pet-friendly?
No, 3029 Union Street North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 3029 Union Street North offer parking?
No, 3029 Union Street North does not offer parking.
Does 3029 Union Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3029 Union Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 Union Street North have a pool?
No, 3029 Union Street North does not have a pool.
Does 3029 Union Street North have accessible units?
No, 3029 Union Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 Union Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3029 Union Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3029 Union Street North have units with air conditioning?
No, 3029 Union Street North does not have units with air conditioning.
