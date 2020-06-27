All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated October 26 2019

2929 5TH AVENUE S

2929 5th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2929 5th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home near downtown St Pete and bus line. Hardwood laminate floors in living and bedroom areas. Enclosed front porch. Laundry room. Part of multi-family property with shared back patio space, off-street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 5TH AVENUE S have any available units?
2929 5TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 5TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 2929 5TH AVENUE S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 5TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
2929 5TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 5TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 2929 5TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2929 5TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 2929 5TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 2929 5TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 5TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 5TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 2929 5TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 2929 5TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 2929 5TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 5TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 5TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
