2929 5TH AVENUE S

Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home near downtown St Pete and bus line. Hardwood laminate floors in living and bedroom areas. Enclosed front porch. Laundry room. Part of multi-family property with shared back patio space, off-street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
