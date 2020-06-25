All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM

2926 2ND AVENUE N

2926 2nd Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

2926 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rehabbed 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Nice cozy apartment in Kenwood Historic District. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit.
Just a short walk to Seminole Park, restaurants and bars.
Available 04/21/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 2ND AVENUE N have any available units?
2926 2ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2926 2ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 2926 2ND AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2926 2ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2926 2ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 2ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2926 2ND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2926 2ND AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 2926 2ND AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 2926 2ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2926 2ND AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 2ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2926 2ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2926 2ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2926 2ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 2ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2926 2ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
