2926 2ND AVENUE N

2926 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713 Historic Kenwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rehabbed 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Nice cozy apartment in Kenwood Historic District. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit. Just a short walk to Seminole Park, restaurants and bars. Available 04/21/2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
